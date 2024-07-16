Photo Reveals Humiliating Turnout For Boris Johnson's Appearance At US Republican Convention

It seems like Boris Johnson did not exactly get a warm welcome at the US Republican Convention. via Associated Press

Boris Johnson was left speaking to an almost empty room at a Republican convention in the US, according to a particularly humiliating photo.

The Mirror reported that the former PM had flown to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, only to address a room of mostly empty seats in a hotel ballroom.

Advertisement

Johnson spoke about the UK and the US elections next to Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump’s one-time White House adviser and current Fox News host.

The newspaper claimed just a few dozen people came to see him, even though more than 50,000 are attending the convention.

The dire turnout is in stark contrast to the loud applause which greeted the ex-PM at the last Conservative Party rally before the general election, where attendees chanted his name.

Johnson was not expected to go to the highly-anticipated Republican event – where Trump was officially confirmed as the Republican candidate and named his running mate JD Vance – in advance.

Advertisement

Exclusive: Humiliating photo shows Boris Johnson speaking to almost empty room at Republican conventionhttps://t.co/ro72TGr3GO — Sophie Huskisson (@soph_husk) July 16, 2024

Since his own MPs forced him out of office two years ago, Johnson has struggled to stay in the spotlight.

He chose to give up his seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip last year days before a report found him guilty of misleading parliament over partygate.

The former parliamentarian and Tory big beast has been focusing on his weekly Daily Mail column instead. He was expected to head up a show on GB News, but that is yet to make it onto TV screen.

Johnson’s successor, Liz Truss, is also in Milwaukee and has endorsed Trump as the “leadership the West needs”.