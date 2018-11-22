At Least 320,000 People Are Recorded As Homeless In Britain, But The True Figure Is Likely To Be Much Higher

Some 320,000 people are recorded as homeless in Britain - an “unforgivable” figure equalling the population of Nottingham, analysis from housing charity Shelter shows. The figure has risen by 13,000 - 4% - over the last year, meaning now one in every 200 people have nowhere to call home, or 36 people each day. The charity warns that despite repeated Government pledges to fight the issue, a mix of unaffordable rents, frozen housing benefits and a “severe” shortage of social housing are to blame for the deepening crisis. Cities paint the most dire picture, with one in every 52 people - nearly 170,000 - in London without a home. In Brighton, the figure is one in 67, while in Birmingham it is one in 73, and one in 135 in Manchester. In Scotland, 43,000 people, including children, became homeless in 2017, with someone losing their home every 18 minutes.

PA Ready News UK

Analysis shows the problem is rapidly rising in north-west England, the Midlands, and Yorkshire and the Humber. The figure encompasses rough sleepers as well as well as the “hidden homeless” - people who are “stuck in unstable, temporary accommodation from which they could be moved at any time”, Shelter CEO Polly Neate said. Official figures on rough-sleeping, temporary accommodation and social services were combined, but the charity warns that the true scale is likely to be even bigger as these records are “not definitive”. Telli Afrik and his family became homeless after they could no longer afford their privately rented home, even though him and his wife work. The four of them - Afrik, his wife and his children aged three and five - are now living in their 6th hostel in the London borough of Waltham Forest. “At first, we were fortunate because we went to live with my aunt. But not long after we moved in, she died of a heart attack and the council took the house back. We were made homeless instantly. I sobbed that night, all of us were in tears,” Afrik said.

Financially we’ve been brought to nothing. My confidence – nothing. My family is at breaking point Telli Afrik