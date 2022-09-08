Huw Edwards Delivers News Of Queen's Death To BBC Viewers

Huw Edwards breaks news of Queen Elizabeth's death to BBC viewers BBC

After an image of the flag at Buckingham Palace flying at half mast was shown, Edwards said: “A few moments ago Buckingham Palace announced the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

He then read out the statement from the Palace which said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Edwards continued: “BBC Television is broadcasting this special programme reporting the death of Her Majesty The Queen.”

The screen then faded to black, before a picture of the Queen was shown as the national anthem played.

Here is the moment Huw Edwards on BBC One announced the death of HM The Queen. pic.twitter.com/bkFI3mb6tL — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 8, 2022

Quite a moment on the BBC pic.twitter.com/plh3L7EY18 — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) September 8, 2022

The broadcaster was dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and black tie, in line with the BBC’s dress code for when a member of the Royal Family dies as a mark of respect.

Edwards had been presenting rolling live coverage, along with Clive Myrie, on BBC One and BBC News since earlier in the afternoon, after Buckingham Palace released a statement saying royal doctors were “concerned” for the Queen’s health.

Both BBC One and BBC Two began simulcasting live coverage of the news of the Queen’s death on Thursday evening, with planned schedules suspended.

BBC Three and BBC Four ceased broadcasting altogether, while all of the BBC’s radio services also began simulcasting live news coverage.