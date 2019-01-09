Newsreader Huw Edwards has revealed he’s been approached about appearing on this year’s series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. During last year’s run, Huw was one of the celebrities who appeared from behind the golden curtain to remind viewers of the voting terms and conditions, and he’s now said that while he was there, producers tried to bend his ear about appearing on the upcoming series.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Huw Edwards

He told Steve Wright on his Radio 2 show: “Following my stellar appearance reading out the terms and conditions in early December, where I basically set the British television world alight, I was asked if I’d consider Strictly. “And I think the answer is, Steve, I’ve come here today for some advice. Despite all appearances, I am quite shy.” He joked: “That’s what scares me. I think I’ve just got to ponder it... just gauge public opinion.” It seems that ‘Strictly’ producers are pretty much approaching every celebrity who enters the studio about competing, with comedian Alan Carr revealing they’d also tried to pin him down when he went to watch a live show being filmed.

Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images Alan Carr