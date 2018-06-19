Teachers Are Having To Buy Toiletries For Pupils. And They Say It's Getting Worse

Caiaimage/Sam Edwards via Getty Images Primary school teachers have spoken about the growing issue of hygiene poverty among pupils (stock photo).

A growing symptom of deprivation is leading primary school teachers to dip into their own pockets to help give pupils clean clothes, shower gel and deodorant. Signs of hygiene poverty are now so commonplace half of teachers quizzed in a new study said they regularly step in to help parents fund basic toiletries. The problem is so acute in some areas that schools are shifting budgets to pay for soaps, shampoo and even washing machines to clean childrens’ uniforms. Nicola Finney, headteacher of St Paul’s C of E Primary School in Stoke on Trent, Staffs, told HuffPost UK the issue has grown rapidly in recent years and now often affects working families and those who previously “scraped by”. “I work through my very tight budgets to set money aside so that when we’ve got families that are in crisis or just having a bad week or a difficult month, we are there as a school to help them out discreetly,” Finney said. “That is something I think that is morally justified. I have paid for things out of my own pocket before too, but now I have a budget to try to avoid my staff having to do the same.” The school said around 18% of the families it supports require help buying toiletries. St Paul’s safeguarding officer Trisha Manifredi said it was an growing problem. “I’m seeing it increasingly, more often. It’s the little things, for instance, you might see a male child who is getting changed for PE and he might have female pants on. But that could be because mum hasn’t got enough money to clean all of the children’s clothes,” she said. “You find out in little ways where there is that hygiene poverty. “For our parents, including our working parents, they’ve only got so much cake to split up. They’ll always, always feed their children first. Everything else comes after that.”

Nicola Finney Headteacher Nicola Finney, left, and safeguarding officer, Trisha Manifredi, right, said they had seen an increase in the numbers of families struggling with hygiene poverty.

As the end of term approaches, Finney said the school will offer a voucher scheme for packed lunches during the holidays and staff are considering how to supply toiletries over the summer. “When we have a six week holidays, I do worry about the children and what’s going to happen to them,” she said. Finney said she is now setting aside funds to purchase a washing machine in the school to wash uniforms. “We’re contemplating where we’re going to plumb it in,” she said. “We can give the uniform a quick wash and dry and send them back out.” ″We’re doing all of this because we’re an inclusive school and we don’t want anybody to feel different in anyway shape or form,” she added. Schools are not the only organisations providing toiletries to parents. In Tilbury, Essex, the One Community advice and support centre distributes products like shampoos, shower gels and toothpaste. “We are like a family here and we know what people are in need of,” the charity’s Yewande Kannike told HuffPost. “We tend to get the basics in like toilet rolls, soaps, sanitary products. It’s very discreet. “Toiletries are what people need, it is what costs most at the shops. “If you think about it from the other side, you’d be more likely to donate a tin of food to a collection than a bottle of shampoo - it’s not cheap.” On a recent weekday, HuffPost spoke to two parents who had popped in to collect toiletries at One Community’s “one-stop shop” on Dock Road. Abena, 47, has two children aged nine and 13. She said of the toiletries given to her by the charity: “These things are really expensive in shops. It can be anything, bubble bath, toothpaste, toilet rolls. “My children get toothbrushes. There are vitamins. I spend the savings on food.” Dany, 53, was at One Community before dropping his four-year-old son off at the local nursery.

George Bowden/HuffPost UK Father-of-four Dany, 53, said toiletries were often too expensive, especially products like mouthwash or vitamins.