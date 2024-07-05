'I Am Sorry': Rishi Sunak Apologises To The Nation As He Quits As Prime Minister

Outgoing Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gives a speech in Downing Street, London, following his party's landslide defeat to the Labour Party in the 2024 General Election. Picture date: Friday July 5, 2024. (Photo by James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images) James Manning - PA Images via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has said “sorry” to the nation following his general election humiliation.

The prime minister said he took full responsibility for the result which saw the Tories slump to just 120 MPs - the party’s worst ever performance at the ballot box.

He also announced that he was quitting as Conservative leader, but will stay in the job while arrangements are made to elect his successor.

Standing outside the famous black door of 10 Downing Street, Sunak said: “I am sorry. I have given this job my all, but you have sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change, and yours is the only judgment that matters.

“I have heard your anger, your disappointment, and I take responsibility for this loss.

“To all the Conservative candidates and campaigners who worked tirelessly, but without success, I am sorry that we could not deliver what your efforts deserved.

“It pains me to think how many good colleagues, who contributed so much to their communities and our country, will now no longer sit in the House of Commons. I thank them for their hard work and their service.”

With two results still to be announced, the party has just 120 MPs - 250 fewer than it had after the 2019 election.

No fewer than 11 cabinet ministers lost their seats, including potential leadership contenders Grant Shapps and Penny Mordaunt.

Former prime minister Liz Truss also suffered the humiliation of losing a 26,000 majority in South West Norfolk.

Sunak added: “It is important that after 14 years in government, the Conservative Party rebuilds, but also that it takes up its crucial role in opposition professionally and effectively.”

The outgoing PM also paid tribute to Keir Starmer and wished him well as he takes on his old job.

He said: “In this job, his successes will be all our successes and I wish him and his family well.

“Whatever our disagreements in this campaign, he is a decent, public spirited man who I respect. He and his family deserve all the best of our understanding as they make the huge transition to their new lives behind this door. And as he grapples with this most demanding of jobs in an increasingly unstable world.”

After finishing his speech, Sunak walked hand-in-hand with his wife, Akshata Murty, to a waiting car, in which he was driven to Buckingham Palace to formally tender his resignation to the King.