I Just Found Out Where Black Pepper Comes From And I'd Never Have Guessed

Sommai Ground black pepper brings a certain je ne sais quoi to any meal.

There are few things more taken for granted in my humble kitchen than my seemingly never-ending supply of black pepper.

Ideal as a topper for salads, scrambled eggs or even just a plate of chips, black pepper is present in most of the meals I prepare. However, I’d never once considered where it actually comes from.

In fact, much like pasta and tea bags, I assumed it just came as part of having a kitchen, tbh.

Where black pepper actually comes from

According to McCormick Science Institute: ”Black pepper is native to Malabar, a tropical region on the Western Coast of Southern India (part of the Indian state of Kerala).

“The pepper vine is a perennial ivy-like climber which adheres itself to a support tree or man-made structure.”

Unsplash The plant close-up

Schwartz explained: “The black peppercorn is a small berry picked just as it ripens from green to red: the centre is a white seed which contains more piperine and gives the pepper its heat and bite, while the black husk is the flesh of the fruit and gives the fruity, floral aromatic character.”

However, the spice experts added that while black pepper is best when it’s been crushed by pestle and mortar or a peppermill, you need to act quickly to maintain that punchy flavour.

They said: “Once crushed, the punchy, volatile oils concealed inside each corn soon evaporate.

“Be sure to add towards the end of cooking, or at the table – which can add a certain amount of finesse when serving. A natural companion to steak in particular, its natural flavour is enhanced by heat, and its distinct, woody aroma is instantly recognisable to many.”

