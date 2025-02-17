Eva Bronzini Where did Digestive biscuits get their name from?

While they’re not usually the most shouted about biscuits in the UK, according to a YouGov poll, Digestives are one of the top 5 most popular biscuits here!

It shouldn’t be a surprise really since the original recipe which is still used (and mostly a secret) today was devised way back in 1892 according to McVities.

But, where did this name come from? It’s a plain name to describe plain biscuits but there has to be more to it, right?

Well, yes and no.

Where does the name Digestives come from?

According to Biscuit People: “The biscuit draws its name from the main leavening agent used in manufacturing it – baking soda.

“In the past, sodium bicarbonate was used to ease with indigestion problems and so when the digestive biscuits were invented, they were deemed to have the same relieving property.”

This means that much like Lucozade, the original intent of Digestives was actually medicinal!

However, this logic was later refuted as after undergoing cooking, sodium carbonate loses digestive healing properties but nevertheless, the name stuck around for all of these years.

However, Biscuit People note: “The sodium carbonate used to manufacture the digestive biscuits may not be active in helping with digestion issues, but having been made from whole-wheat, the biscuits have some fair amount of fibre to aid in digestion.”

Biscuit dipping was actually once considered to be uncouth

While there are few treats as simple and satisfying as dunking a biscuit into your cup of tea, this was once extremely frowned upon.

According to Scottish Local Grocer: “Victorians disapproved of public biscuit dipping, as they believed it should only be done in the privacy of one’s own home.”