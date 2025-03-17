People Are Just Realising Who Directed One Of Jennifer Love Hewitt's Most Famous Scenes, And Wow

Jennifer Love-Hewitt in I Know What You Did Last Summer Columbia Pictures

But that’s got nothing on the improbable director Jennifer Love Hewitt says is behind one of her most famous scenes.

Advertisement

In I Know What You Did Last Summer, the actor’s character breaks down after months of being followed by a killer. The camera shows her spinning in the street as she screams: “What are you waiting for, huh? What are you waiting for?”.

The moment is probably the best-known scene in the movie – and Jennifer says it was directed by a child, in an interview that’s resurfaced in a viral Instagram Reel.

Jennifer Love Hewitt via Associated Press

Advertisement

Speaking to US Weekly in 2018, the star said: “Here’s what’s crazy about that – that scene was actually directed by a kid who won a contest to come on and create a moment for the movie, and it became the biggest part of the movie.”

Though she admitted “I have no idea where he is,” she said his direction was great.

She claimed he said, “I want her to stay in the street and turn around and just... scream, like, ‘What are you waiting for?’”.

“I was literally like, are you kidding me right now?” Jennifer added.

“This is what I’m gonna do? Okay, this is a great idea, let’s have this guy come in,” she said sarcastically.

Advertisement

“And then we were doing it, and it looked amazing. And now everybody loves it.”

“That’s one of the best scenes of the movie. And one of my favourites to recite as well,” an Instagram user commented under a post about the fact.

“That kid is a genius,” another wrote.

I Know What You Did Last Summer’s sequel was announced in 2024 and is due to come out on June 18 of this year.

Advertisement

The actor is set to star in the new release, having previously told US Weekly: “I’m gonna be the creepy old lady who’s still turning around in the street screaming into the air and the kids are gonna hit me. That’s gonna be my part in the next movie!”