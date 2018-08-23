'I Trekked Everest – But As A Disabled Person I Still Don't Feel Valued By Society'

Scope Max Stainton was the first person with cerebral palsy to trek to Everest base camp on horseback

“It was amazing - we were all just ecstatic,” said Max Stainton, of the moment he became the first person with cerebral palsy to reach Everest base camp on horseback.

“It was a world-first,” the 27-year-old told HuffPost UK. “No-one else with cerebral palsy has ever done what I did.”

But the 10-day trek in April – which saw Stainton and his team climb 5,500 metres – was far from plain sailing.

Affecting around one in 400 children in the UK, cerebral palsy is a lifelong condition which impedes muscle control and movement.

Stainton said it created a “number of hurdles” for him on the expedition, including making it difficult for him to retain heat at high altitudes.

“But probably the biggest one was the amount of walking I actually had to do,” he said, explaining that he normally uses a wheelchair to get around.

“I ended up doing a lot more walking than any of us had expected, because the trek is so treacherous and can get so narrow. That was a massive challenge.”

But despite his achievement, Stainton considers himself among the 41 percent of working-age disabled people who don’t feel valued by society.

A new study from disability charity Scope, published on Thursday, revealed the stark reality many disabled people in the UK face, with almost half (49 percent) of the 2,000 polled admitting they feel excluded.

Meanwhile, researchers found just two in five (42 percent) believe the UK is a good place to live with a disability, with public transport, social care and employment support highlighted as the biggest issues.