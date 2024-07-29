'I Will Not Answer That Stupid Question': Harrison Ford Has No Time For This

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Harrison Ford cracked up his fellow cast members of “Captain America: Brave New World” by refusing to answer a question comparing his character in the upcoming Marvel film to Indiana Jones.

Ford will play Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross and his alias, Red Hulk, while the villain will be Sidewinder (Giancarlo Esposito), king of the Serpent Society.

Advertisement

During a group interview with the main cast, Entertainment Weekly’s Gerrad Hall asked Ford: “Who deals better with snakes, Indy or Thaddeus Ross?”

Ford brought up another iconic character in his response.

“This is a ‘Who shot first, Greedo or Han Solo,’” Ford said, referring to a long-running debate among “Star Wars” fans. “I’ve always treated these questions with the utmost respect and somehow, at the same time, complete disdain. I will not answer that stupid question.”

The cast howled in laughter.

“But thank you,” Ford said. “Delighted to have the opportunity.”

Ford didn’t answer the Greedo-or-Han question, either, when asked who shot first during a reddit “Ask Me Anything” session in 2014.

“I don’t know and I don’t care,” he wrote.

He was a little more forthcoming when asked about snakes ― and it turns out he doesn’t share Indy’s fear.

Advertisement

“I actually like snakes! When I was young, I was a boy scout nature camp counsellor, and one of our projects was collecting snakes and creating an environment for them, so I’m quite familiar with snakes and think they’re fantastic creatures,” he wrote on reddit.