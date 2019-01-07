Iain Duncan Smith Claims It Is 'Ridiculous To Go On About Jobs' Amid No-Deal Brexit Fears

PA Archive/PA Images Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith believes it is "ridiculous" to "go on about job losses"

Iain Duncan Smith has claimed it is “ridiculous” to “go on about” job losses feared to happen under a no-deal Brexit.

The ex-work and pensions secretary said during an LBC interview on Saturday “not a single job will be lost” should Britain crash out of the EU without a deal on March 29.

“I think this is all complete nonsense,” he said, when questioned about the risks of the UK failing to secure any agreement with Brussels.

And in an interview with BBC Radio 4′s World At One on Monday, Duncan Smith doubled down on the claim, saying “there will be lots of opportunities”.

He added: “I’m talking about overall; what’s the short-term and what’s the medium term.

“We will create more jobs. It is ridiculous to go on about the jobs issue.”

It came as car manufacturers warned of an “existential threat” of a no-deal Brexit to industry and urged the prime minister to agree a transition period with Brussels.

“It’s still hard to see any upside to Brexit,” said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) chief executive Mike Hawes.

“Everyone recognises that Brexit is an existential threat to the UK automotive industry and we hope a practical solution will prevail.”

But during the same interview, Duncan Smith said the government could refund car manufacturers tariffs they will be forced to pay under no-deal.

The former Tory leader went on to insist World Trade Organisation rules would allow the UK and EU to “move immediately to zero tariffs” while negotiating a free trade deal post-exit day.