Sir Ian McKellen Pulls Out Of UK Tour Due To Injuries Sustained While Falling Off Stage

Sir Ian McKellen at the press night for his recent show Player Kings Dave Benett via Getty Images

Sir Ian McKellen has revealed he will no longer be taking part in a touring production of Player Kings, as a result of the injuries he sustained during the show’s West End run.

Two weeks ago, the 85-year-old actor was appearing in Robert Icke’s adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Henry IV Parts One and Two, when he fell off the front of the stage, and was later admitted to hospital.

After the following two nights’ performances were subsequently cancelled, the Oscar nominee later withdrew from the final string of shows to recover from the accident.

On Monday afternoon, he announced that he has now been advised by doctors not to go ahead with Player Kings’ scheduled UK tour so he can focus on his recovery.

“Two weeks after my accident onstage, my injuries improve day by day. It’s with the greatest reluctance that I have accepted the medical advice to protect my full recovery by not working in the meantime,” he said.

Instead, the tour – which begins in Bristol on Wednesday night, and plays venues around the UK until Saturday 27 July – will feature Sir Ian’s understudy, David Semark, in the lead role.

The Lord Of The Rings star added: “I had been so looking forward to bringing Player Kings to theatre-goers in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle.

“But I can assure them that, with David Semark now playing Falstaff, Robert Icke’s production and his acting company remain as dazzling as ever. Go see for yourself!”

Update on casting for the national tour of Player Kings (3 – 27 July 2024): pic.twitter.com/Ys1ZnjZXRH — Player Kings (@PlayerKingsPlay) July 1, 2024

Player Kings said in its own statement: “Following lan McKellen’s injury during the West End run of Player Kings, his doctors’ advice is to take time off from work in order to fully recover. As such, he will not be returning to play Sir John Falstaff in the national tour of Player Kings.

“Ian continues to recuperate very well, but he needs the time to rest and ensure a complete recovery. We continue to send him our best wishes.”

