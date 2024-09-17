Sir Ian McKellen Gets Honest About The Critically-Mauled Cats Film

Sir Ian Mckellen at the premiere of Cats in 2019 via Associated Press

Sir Ian McKellen has admitted he’s still never seen one of his most critically-derided films to date.

Back in 2019, the six-time Olivier winner joined an all-star cast in the screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats.

The stage musical was already divisive enough itself, but the movie was even more mauled by critics, with many reviews taking issue with the uncanny use of CGI and questioning whether the show’s untraditional narrative was suitable for the big screen.

In a new interview with USA Today, Sir Ian – who played the elderly Gus The Theatre Cat in Tom Hooper’s film – insisted that he and co-star Dame Judi Dench “had a lovely time” making the movie, even if he’s not actually ever sat down and watched it.

Sir Ian in character as Gus The Theatre Cat Universal

“I haven’t actually seen the complete version of the film – I saw it before we had ears and tails put on. It probably would’ve been better if they hadn’t had those additions,” he joked.

Interestingly, Sir Ian was previously full of praise for Cats after claiming to have watched a “final cut” in December 2019.

“A confession: I’ve never been a fan of cats. Dogs for me every time, to look at and be friends with. But I’ve just seen the final cut of the imminent Cats movie and I’m a convert,” he wrote on Facebook.

Sir Ian added: “I never expected, on top of this festival of new and established talent, to also be moved by the simple story of the Jellicle Ball.

“But then, with the ineffable Judi Dench back in a musical, I shouldn’t really have been surprised. Other dog-lovers, prepare to be enchanted.”

Since Cats’ release, several members of its principal cast have been disparaging about the film.

James Corden and Rebel Wilson on stage at the 2020 Oscars via Associated Press

Dame Judi similarly maintained she’d never seen the film, but did have choice words for her costume, claiming it resembled “five foxes fucking on my back”.

And despite her hopes to look elegant, she instead said she’d wound up looking like a “battered, mangy old cat” and “a great big orange bruiser”.

“What’s that about?” she questioned.