Ian McKellen Reveals ‘Fat Suit Saved My Ribs’ During ‘Agonising’ Stage Fall

Sir Ian McKellen pictured earlier this year Isabel Infantes - PA Images via Getty Images

Sir Ian McKellen is opening up about experiencing “agonising” pain after he fell offstage during his performance in Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre in London.

The veteran performer was playing John Falstaff when he unexpectedly tumbled during a battle scene on 17 June. He sustained multiple injuries during the incident, including a chipped vertebrae and fractured wrist.

Advertisement

“I avoid going out because I’m nervous someone might bump into me, and I’ve been dealing with agonising pain in my shoulders due to the jolt my body took,” Sir Ian told Saga magazine in a story published on Tuesday.

The Lord Of The Rings alum admitted the repercussions of the plummet would have been far worse had it not been for his character’s fat suit he was sporting.

“But the fat suit I wore for Falstaff saved my ribs and other joints, so I consider myself lucky,” he explained.

Sir McKellen then got candid about the emotional impact losing his footing at the show had on him.

“I’ve relived that fall countless times. It was horrible,” the English actor added. “I thought it was the end of something. It was very upsetting.

Advertisement

“The end didn’t mean my death, but it felt like the end of my participation in the play.”

While the theatre issued a statement following the fall that appeared to indicate Sir McKellen was on the mend and could return to his role, the “-Men leading man was later forced to forfeit performing in the show’s last three performances.

Player Kings eventually resumed with actor Devid Semark in the role of Falstaff.

Directed by Robert Icke, Player Kings, a mashup of Shakespeare’s plays, “Henry IV” Parts 1 and 2, first began its 12-week run in April.

“Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian’s fall during this evening’s performance of Player Kings,” a representative of the theatre said in a statement at the time, according to Variety.