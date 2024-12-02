Ian Smith as Harold Bishop in 2006 Fremantle Media/Shutterstock

Neighbours legend Ian Smith has shared that he has been diagnosed with incurable cancer.

Ian is best known for his long-running performance as Harold Bishop in the Australian soap, recently returning to the cast when the show was revived by Amazon’s Freevee network.

However, in an interview with Australia’s Channel 10, Ian shared that he planned to retire from Neighbours following his diagnosis.

“I found out a few months back that I [have] a very aggressive, non-fixable cancer and they expect me to … they expect me to die,” he explained, disclosing he was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer called pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma.

“It isn’t just my last day on Neighbours, it’s my last day of work,” the 86-year-old said.

Of his time playing Harold, a character he originated in 1987, he added: “We didn’t just make a soap, we made the best bloody soap there was to make. I have met the most beautiful people.”

Ian on set with Neighbours co-stars Kylie Minogue, Craig Mclachlan and Anne Charleston Fremantle Media/Shutterstock

Ian added that he’s undergone three rounds of immuno-therapy, saying: “I’ve really put my hand up to be a guinea pig. Plus the fact I don’t want to die and I want to stay alive with quality for as long as I can.”

It’s also been revealed that Anne Charleston will be returning to Erinsborough as Madge for her long-time co-star’s final scenes.

Harold waves goodbye to Ramsay Street. We're sharing the sad news that Ian Smith will soon be stepping away from the beloved role of Harold Bishop. Ian first played Harold in 1987 and it’s been a huge privilege to welcome him back to the show over the years. pic.twitter.com/gftz0qklZw — Neighbours (@neighbours) December 2, 2024

Neighbours’ executive producer Jason Herbison said: “The way the residents of Ramsay Street feel about Harold is how we all feel about Ian – we couldn’t love him more than we do.

“Despite the challenges he was facing with his health, he wanted to give Harold a proper send-off. It was a very emotional moment on set as we paid tribute to him and the incredible contribution he has made to the show.”

