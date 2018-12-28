Iceland Crash: 'Wives Of British brothers' Dead After Car Plunges Off Bridge

Two wives of British brothers and a “very young child” died when a 4x4 plunged off a bridge in Iceland.

Four other people, said be the two brothers and two other children, were seriously injured and were airlifted to a hospital in the capital Reykjavik.

The victims are understood to be British citizens of Indian origin. According to Iceland’s national broadcaster, RUV, India’s embassy in Iceland confirmed the car contained two brothers, their wives and children.

The Iceland Monitor said the embassy had confirmed to them the other person killed was a “very young child”.

The Indian Ambassador to Iceland, Mr T. Armstrong Changsan, is believed to have visited the survivors in hospital.

He told the Times of India: “They are British citizens of Indian origin with families in India.”

“Their brother is in India. He needs an urgent visa to come here. Iceland officials are trying to help out on this.

“Friends of the accident victims have rushed from the UK to Reykjavik.

“The condition of the survivors is now stable. The British Embassy here is taking care of matters.”

Their brother, Sarvesh Laturia, told the paper: “It was my two brothers and their wives - they are British people.

“They were on vacation and their car met with an accident in which my two sister-in-laws passed away and my niece passed away.

“My two brothers are in a critical condition in hospital.”