Iceland's President Apologises For Saying Pineapple Pizza Should Be Banned

Iceland’s president has admitted he went “too far” when he said he wanted to ban pineapple as a topping for pizza in his country.

Gudni Johannesson’s comments two years ago sparked the debate about the Hawaiian pizza and pushed Brexit into the second place for the most important issue of the day.

During a visit to a local high school in February 2017, Johannesson responded to a student’s question about pizza by saying he was opposed to the topping and that he would like to ban it.

The self-proclaimed inventor of the dish, Canadian chef Sam Panopoulos, intervened and said Johannesson should know better. Panopoulos died at the age of 82 in June 2017.