Idris Elba Reignites James Bond Speculation With This Daniel Craig Picture

We can’t keep up with Idris Elba – one minute he’s trying to convince everyone he’s definitely not being lined up as the next James Bond, then the next he’s fuelling the fire. This time, the actor has reignited speculation with a single picture from the Golden Globes. Idris shared a snap of himself on his Instagram Story at a table with current 007 Daniel Craig, captioning it: “Awks...”

Idris was first linked to the role way back in December 2014, when leaked emails revealed Sony boss Amy Pascal wanted the ‘Luther’ star to play 007. Talk has been ongoing ever since and Idris admitted he’d want the job, before later claiming his hopes had been dashed. Last August, he hyped fans up once again with a cryptic Bond-related tweet. That came after director Antoine Fuqua claimed her good friend and ‘Bond’ producer Barbara Broccoli had confided that “it was time” for a black actor to play Bond, sparking speculation over whether Idris might finally get the call.

Michael Kovac via Getty Images Idris Elba is strongly rumoured to be the next James Bond