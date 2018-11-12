Brexit can still be stopped, Labour’s Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer said on Monday.
How could that happen?
The UK is due to exit the EU at 11pm on March 29, 2019 – less than five months from now.
For those who want to prevent this, hopes largely rest on another referendum.
Assuming Theresa May manages to strike a deal with Brussels, the moment of truth will come when MPs are asked to vote on it.
But the PM is far from certain to win that vote, as both Brexiteer and pro-EU Tory MPs are unhappy with her proposals.
And Jeremy Corbyn is all but certain to order Labour MPs to vote against it.
The government is attempting to frame the vote as a simple choice between its deal or no deal.
The PM will hope enough MPs on all sides are so scared of a no-deal Brexit that they will support her plan through gritted teeth.
But if the Commons votes against May’s plan – all bets are off. Including whether she survives as prime minister.
Corbyn has said his preference would be to somehow force a general election. If he does, and Labour wins, he has said a Labour government would then lead the UK out of the EU.
So Brexit could be delayed – but would not be stopped – under a Corbyn-led Labour government elected before March 2019.
If May does not agree to an election, Labour has officially said “all options” remain on the table “including campaigning for a public vote”.
But it is still up in the air as to whether a second referendum, if agreed to by the government, would actually stop Brexit.
Labour itself is split over whether ‘Remain’ should be an option on the ballot.
The public could be offered the same choice as MPs. May’s deal or no deal.
There is also the issue of time – which is short. Constitutional experts from UCL have said a referendum would take at least six months to organise legally.
The Article 50 process would have to be extended – which is possible if the UK requests it.
So, if more time is given. If a ballot with ‘Remain’ on the ballot is granted. All pro-EU campaigners have to do then is actually win the referendum.