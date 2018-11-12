Brexit can still be stopped, Labour’s Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer said on Monday.

How could that happen?

The UK is due to exit the EU at 11pm on March 29, 2019 – less than five months from now.

For those who want to prevent this, hopes largely rest on another referendum.

Assuming Theresa May manages to strike a deal with Brussels, the moment of truth will come when MPs are asked to vote on it.

But the PM is far from certain to win that vote, as both Brexiteer and pro-EU Tory MPs are unhappy with her proposals.

And Jeremy Corbyn is all but certain to order Labour MPs to vote against it.