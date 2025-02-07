If Your Bogies Look Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor

Carol Yepes via Getty Images

It’s that time of year again, when everyone’s fighting a cold and blowing their nose. Maybe you’ve found yourself having sinus struggles, or you’ve noticed your bogies don’t look “normal.” Whatever the case may be, mucus abounds.

“Mucus is a natural product to keep our airways moist in regular times, and to work with our immune system to fight off an irritant, infection or other inflammation in others,” said Dr. Stephen Vogel, a family medicine physician with PlushCare. “Normal mucus appears clear to white for most people.”

If your boogers aren’t clear, then it’s possible something else might be going on, whether it’s allergies or something more serious. We spoke with doctors about what your boogers could be saying about your health, from the colour to the consistency, and when you’ll want to see a doctor about it.

Yellow

Yellow mucus usually means that your body is dealing with an infection. It’s often a direct result of the white blood cells fighting off a bacteria or virus.

“Yellow mucus also tends to become thicker and/or more concentrated when your body’s immune system is activated,” said Dr. Brynna Connor, a family medicine physician and health care ambassador at NorthWestPharmacy.com. “The potential causes of yellow mucus include the common cold or a bacterial infection such as sinusitis (a sinus infection) or bronchitis (a respiratory infection).”

Green

According to Connor, green mucus can suggest you are suffering from a more serious bacterial infection. “The green colour comes from enzymes that are released by the white blood cells as they fight infection and typically indicates a prolonged and/or more intense immune response,” Connor said.

Some possible causes of green mucus include a bacterial sinus infection, bacterial bronchitis or pneumonia. However, green mucus can also simply consist of bogies that have been in your sinuses for a long time.

Brown

You may not even have known that brown bogies are a thing, since they’re not as common as their yellow and green counterparts.

“Brown mucus is common in colder seasons when the air in our homes has less humidity,” said Dr. Amanda Jo Marcellino, an ear, nose and throat surgeon at Atrium Health. “This can then lead to dry nasal secretions and often small amounts of blood leading to mucus in the nose to be brown.”

Connor noted that brown mucus could be an indicator of bronchitis or pneumonia, which you’ll want to keep in mind ― especially if you have other symptoms like cough, fever and shortness of breath.

Pink

If you notice your boogers are reddish-pink, then it could be a sign of an injury or issue in your sinuses or airways.

“Pink or red/blood-tinged mucus is typically a sign that your airway is irritated or there is trauma in your respiratory tract,” Connor said.

Black

Although it’s not super common, you may find yourself with black boogers at some point in your life.

“Black mucus could be old dried blood, an infection, or a sign of something in the environment ― air pollution, smoke, dirt/dust ― that was trapped in your mucus,” said Dr. Markyia Nichols, chief medical officer at Ciba Health. “Black could also be a sign of a fungal infection.”

Consider Consistency, Too

Aside from colour, you also want to pay attention to the consistency of your mucus.

“Thin and/or runny mucus is typically an indication that your body is in the early stages of fighting off a cold or viral infection,” Connor said. “Thick and/or sticky mucus may indicate that you’re dealing with more severe congestion and/or a sinus infection.”

Additionally, if you find that your mucus is dry, then it’s likely the result of dehydration, the presence of dry air (either from a heating system or dry environmental conditions), or inflammation in the airways.

When To See A Doctor

Over-the-counter products, like medicines or saline sprays, may provide temporary relief, but you should reach out to a doctor if you’re concerned or if symptoms persist longer than a few days. You know your body better than anyone else, so if you notice you’re not feeling well, trust your gut and schedule an appointment with your health care provider.

“Nasal mucus that would necessitate a visit to your doctor may include frequent nosebleeds, nasal congestion that doesn’t go away, thick nasal mucus associated with facial pain, pressure, and smell changes lasting longer than 10 days,” Marcellino said.

It’s also important to schedule an appointment with your health care provider so you can paint them a fuller picture of everything going on, whether it’s a runny noise paired with a persistent cough, chest tightness or watery eyes.

“Almost always, other signs, symptoms and other information help us determine what’s going on alongside the quality or amount of mucus,” Vogel said.