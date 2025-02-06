Ilhan Omar Mocks Elon Musk For Embarrassing Mistake: 'You Should Brush Up On Our Laws'

Representative Ilhan Omar (Democrat, Minnesota) is trouncing Elon Musk for a pretty embarrassing mistake.
The progressive lawmaker was front and centre on Tuesday in footage that seemed to show her giving a seminar for Somali immigrants on how to respond to questions from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which Musk shared Tuesday on X while condemning her actions as a crime.
“She is breaking the law,” Musk wrote of the video. “Literally. Outright.”
However, the South African billionaire failed to realise that offering such advice is legal — and that the footage he shared with his 216 million followers was misleadingly edited, according to Omar.
“Hey Elon,” the Democratic lawmaker wrote on Tuesday while quoting Musk’s viral post. “Every single person in this country deserves to know their rights. That’s legal. Maybe you should brush up on our laws given the fact you’re breaking them to steal American’s sensitive data.”
“PS,” she continued. “This video is manipulated, and I wasn’t even at the event shown.”
Musk, who spent a quarter-billion dollars reinstalling US President Donald Trump in the White House, is now dismantling federal agencies under his unofficial Department of Government Efficiency.
He received the new title of “special government employee” on Tuesday, when multiple news outlets also reported that a DOGE employee had gained access to the Treasury Department’s payment system.
While Musk’s acolytes predictably attacked Omar as a “terrorist” in the wake of his post, others torched the right-wing tech mogul on his own social media platform — with one user noting: “That is rich coming from you when the president is [a] 34 times convicted felon.”
“I am begging Elon Musk to use Google before spreading lies to his millions of followers,” wrote Reason reporter Billy Binion on X. “Once again: it is not a crime to remind people of their basic rights—which, yes, even undocumented immigrants are entitled to.”