Kate Garraway has spoken out over rumours she’s set to appear on this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’.
The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter was the subject of reports over the weekend she would be entering the jungle later this year.
However, she did little to either confirm or deny the rumours on Monday’s edition of the ITV breakfast show.
After co-host Jeremy Kyle pulled out The Sun’s report about her participation, she remarked: “I don’t know where this has come from apart from I actually believe it’s all Jeremy.”
But while that might seem like a dismissal, Kate later added: “I would be honoured to be asked to be frank - or even to be a celebrity!”
The discussion about Kate appearing in the jungle continued on GMB’s Twitter page, with a poll asking viewers if they would like to see her on the line-up.
After nearly 80% voted yes, Kate shared the poll on her own account, writing: “Yikes!”
Other stars who have been rumoured for this year’s series include former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Brendan Cole, ‘Coronation Street’ star Catherine Tyldesley, ‘Holby City’ actor Rosie Marcel and Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing.
It has also been confirmed Ant McPartlin will not be co-hosting this year, as he continues his recovery, following his arrest for drink-driving in March.
ITV bosses have announced Declan Donnelly will be joined by a famous face at the helm of the show when it returns in November.
Rumours have strongly suggested ‘This Morning’ presenter Holly Willoughby will be unveiled as his temporary co-host, although nothing has yet been confirmed by ITV.