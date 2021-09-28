The evenings are already drawing in and a new series of Strictly Come Dancing has begun, which means that I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is not far behind. A new run of the ITV reality show is due to kick off in November, and for the second year running, Ant and Dec are heading off to North Wales instead of the Australian jungle. But who will be calling Gwrych Castle home for a few cold weeks this winter? As the line-up rumours come in thick and fast, take a look at who has already been linked to the show below... Jake Wood

The former EastEnders star was one of the first celebrities tipped for the new series of I’m A Celebrity earlier this year, and he has also made it clear he’d be interested in taking part. After it was reported he was in talks to do the show, the Max Branning actor appeared on Good Morning Britain, where presenter Ben Shephard asked if he would be finished with his current West End production in time to possibly do the ITV reality show. Jake then replied: “Yes, I finish in mid October and I’ve made no secret about it, I’d love to do the jungle.” Bimini Bon Boulash

They may not have won the last series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, but Bimini was undoubtedly one of its stand-out stars, so it’s hardly surprising to hear that her name might be in the mix for I’m A Celebrity. A report in The Sun claimed that bosses are hoping to sign the show’s first ever drag queen contestant, with Bimini apparently on their wish list. Cheryl Hole

Cheryl’s name was also mentioned in the same Sun story as Bimini. She competed in the first series of Drag Race UK, finishing in fourth place. Baga Chipz

Fellow series one competitor Baga Chipz is reportedly also seen as a potential signing, with her name mentioned alongside Bimini and Cheryl. Baga is already no stranger to reality TV, having appeared on a celebrity edition of The Circle, Celebrity Masterchef and the drag edition of ITV2’s Karaoke Club. Nadiya Hussain

The former Great British Bake Off winner was formerly approached to take part in the 2020 series but ultimately declined – something she admitted she regretted doing. Speaking to the Guardian, Nadiya said: “I got asked to do I’m a Celebrity this year, and a bit of me regrets not doing it. “It’s just so cold in Wales: if I’m going to have cockroaches in my pants I’d rather it be in the sun, thanks. Still, I can’t help wondering what it would have been like.” Will bosses approach her again for this year’s series? Perri Kiely

Perri has said he would be up for the challenge of taking part after his fellow Diversity member Jordan Banjo previously appeared. Speaking to Digital Spy, the dancer said: ​​“Jordan has been in the jungle, and I love that normally everyone comes out and they’re like, ‘Oh my god, it was the greatest experience of my life. I’d do it again in a heartbeat.’ “Jordan came out and was like, ‘That was the worst thing I’ve ever experienced. Never send me back in there again.’ So I’ve got, like, two perspectives of it. But I’d like the challenge. So yeah, get me in there, why not?” Louise Minchin

With Louise now having vacated her spot on the BBC Breakfast sofa, reports have suggested she has been approached by ITV to enter the castle. The Sun quoted an unnamed source who said producers are hoping she could follow in the footsteps of fellow BBC broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, who appeared on last year’s series. Lucy Fallon

Former Coronation Street star Lucy – known for her role as Bethany Platt – was linked to I’m A Celebrity after The Sun reported she’d lost out on a spot on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up to fellow Corrie alum Katie McGlynn. The paper said that ITV had approached her and, after missing out on Strictly, that she was “considering” it. Piers Morgan

