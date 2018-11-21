'I'm A Celebrity' Fans Spot Continuity Error As Holly Willoughby's Top Changes During Bushtucker Trial

Eagle-eyed ‘I’m A Celebrity’ fans spotted a huge continuity blunder on Tuesday night’s show, when Holly Willoughby’s top kept mysteriously changing.
The presenter was seen wearing two different tops during the pre-recorded Bushtucker Trial segment, which featured Anne Hegerty taking on the Monstrous Monoliths.
Viewers noticed that Holly flicked from wearing a black jumper with “Re/Done” emblazoned across it in pink, to wearing a plain black jumper.
The gaffe prompted speculation that some elements of the Trial had been filmed more than once.
An ITV spokesperson declined to comment on the matter when contacted by HuffPost UK.
The gaffe comes just as former jungle campmate Rebekah Vardy lifted the lid on some of the production elements of the show, revealing producers often tell contestants what to talk about.
Fellow ITV reality show ‘Love Island’ also faced similar accusations of fakery earlier this year, when it was caught out filming a kiss between two contestants twice.
Holly has divided ‘I’m A Celebrity’ fans since taking the helm of the show alongside Dec Donnelly, standing in for his regular co-host Ant McPartlin as he continues his time out of the spotlight.
Bosses were later forced to speak out against tabloid speculation Holly could be dropped before the end of the series, after bookies slashed the odds of that happening, following the reaction to her debut episode.
However, an ITV spokesperson told Digital Spy claims the ‘This Morning’ favourite would leave or be replaced were “absolute rubbish”.
The ratings have also spoken for themselves, as it was revealed Holly helped bring in a whopping 11 million viewers for Sunday’s launch show, making it the highest-rated TV show of the year so far and the biggest first episode since 2013.
‘I’m A Celebrity’ continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.