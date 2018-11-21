'I'm A Celebrity' Fans Spot Continuity Error As Holly Willoughby's Top Changes During Bushtucker Trial

Eagle-eyed ‘I’m A Celebrity’ fans spotted a huge continuity blunder on Tuesday night’s show, when Holly Willoughby’s top kept mysteriously changing. The presenter was seen wearing two different tops during the pre-recorded Bushtucker Trial segment, which featured Anne Hegerty taking on the Monstrous Monoliths.

Viewers noticed that Holly flicked from wearing a black jumper with “Re/Done” emblazoned across it in pink, to wearing a plain black jumper. The gaffe prompted speculation that some elements of the Trial had been filmed more than once.

Anyone else noticed that at Anne’s trial Holly’s jumper kept changing depending on the camera angle? Does that mean this was filmed twice? 🤔 #ImACeleb — Charlie (@charliespearink) November 20, 2018

Holly has red on her jumper from the side but from the front she’s wearing a plain black jumper... hmmm🤔 @imacelebritypic.twitter.com/FZQhCQG5dg — Amelia rimmer (@Ameliarimmer) November 20, 2018

Why does Holly's jumper keep changing?!!! Camera pans out... theres red on it. Close up... it's plain black! #ImACeleb — Lucy Hogan-Farnworth (@LucyF14) November 20, 2018

James Gourley /ITV/REX/Shutterstock Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly