‘The Chase’ regular Jenny Ryan has voiced her support for her co-star Anne Hegerty, following her first night in the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ jungle.

Jenny has posted a string of tweets praising Anne, who had a tough first night in camp after a particularly exhausting day, noting that her motivating for taking part in the show was to show viewers who also live with the condition that “anything is possible”.

Tweeting during Anne’s tearful moment in Sunday night’s show, Jenny wrote: “I hope everybody watching at home appreciates just how far[Anne] is going outside of her comfort zone. I’m proud of her for being so incredibly brave and challenging herself.”