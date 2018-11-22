I'm A Celebrity's Nick Knowles Rises To Top Of iTunes Chart

In a somewhat unexpected development, Nick Knowles has topped the iTunes chart after entering the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ jungle.

Fans of the ITV reality show many not have realised that the ‘DIY SOS’ presenter released an album, ‘Every Kind Of People’, last year, which originally debuted at number 92 in the official charts.

But with Nick now making headlines on ‘I’m A Celebrity’, Radio X’s Chris Moyles has taken it upon himself to turn him into a real music star - and it seems like his plan is working.