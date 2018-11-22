I'm A Celebrity's Nick Knowles Rises To Top Of iTunes Chart

In a somewhat unexpected development, Nick Knowles has topped the iTunes chart after entering the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ jungle.
Fans of the ITV reality show many not have realised that the ‘DIY SOS’ presenter released an album, ‘Every Kind Of People’, last year, which originally debuted at number 92 in the official charts.
But with Nick now making headlines on ‘I’m A Celebrity’, Radio X’s Chris Moyles has taken it upon himself to turn him into a real music star - and it seems like his plan is working.
The DJ spearheaded a campaign to get Nick’s version of the Bob Dylan track ‘Make You Feel My Love’ to number one.
He told listeners: “Now, should we just pick our favourite song off the album? Buy it off the album, buy that one track off the album.
“But here’s what we do, we just say, look – this is not a Chris Moyles Show campaign, this is just a campaign to get Nick Knowles into the Top 40.”
Nick is currently sat at the top of the iTunes chart, and the Official Charts Company citing a 500% boost in downloads following Chris’ intervention.
A post on Nick’s Twitter account, which is being looked after for him while he is in the jungle, read: “INCREDIBLE. Nick is Number 1. @ChrisMoyles you are a legend!”
However, campaigners will have to wait until Friday to see if Nick can top the official chart, which will be announced on Radio 1 from 4pm.
‘I’m A Celebrity’ continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.