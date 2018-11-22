Noel Edmonds is set to make the mother of all entrances into the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ jungle tonight. The former ‘Deal Or No Deal’ presenter will arrive as part of a gladiatorial Bushtucker Trial, and will preside over camp as an Emperor.

ITV It looks like Noel Edmonds will make a quiet arrival in the jungle then

Noel’s arrival was teased at the end of Wednesday night’s show, with presenters Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly revealing it will have huge consequences for the existing campmates. In a trailer, they were heard saying: “Tomorrow our celebrities become gladiators and enter a magnificent jungle Colosseum. “They will fight for honour and food. “And one man holds their fate in his hands. “All hail the emperor.”

Tomorrow night, you SHALL be entertained! All hail Emperor Noel. #ImACelebpic.twitter.com/A7oTd3crYO — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 21, 2018

Dressed in a purple robe and a thorny crown, Noel then asked: “Are you not entertained?” Noel had long been rumoured to be joining the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ line-up, and he was officially confirmed yesterday. Prior to his arrival, he vowed to quit his showbiz career if he is crowned the winner of the series.

ITV Noel has vowed to quit TV if he wins the show