Noel Edmonds is set to make the mother of all entrances into the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ jungle tonight.
The former ‘Deal Or No Deal’ presenter will arrive as part of a gladiatorial Bushtucker Trial, and will preside over camp as an Emperor.
Noel’s arrival was teased at the end of Wednesday night’s show, with presenters Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly revealing it will have huge consequences for the existing campmates.
In a trailer, they were heard saying: “Tomorrow our celebrities become gladiators and enter a magnificent jungle Colosseum.
“They will fight for honour and food.
“And one man holds their fate in his hands.
“All hail the emperor.”
Dressed in a purple robe and a thorny crown, Noel then asked: “Are you not entertained?”
Noel had long been rumoured to be joining the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ line-up, and he was officially confirmed yesterday.
Prior to his arrival, he vowed to quit his showbiz career if he is crowned the winner of the series.
“I am going to win because I promise the British public if they vote for me, I will retire from television and I will never appear again,” he said.
“There’s a deal that I am striking with the great British public who have supported me over the years - they make me ‘King of the Jungle’ and I will retire and never appear again!”
He is also set for an awkward reunion with Holly Willoughby, following the pair’s run-in during an appearance on ‘This Morning’ in 2016.
‘I’m A Celebrity’ continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.