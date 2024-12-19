I’m A Coffee Expert – This Easy Gingerbread Latte Recipe Is Your New Festive Fave

Pexels

For some of us, Christmas is less about the Bucks Fizz and more about the endless array of winter-y festive coffee flavours that are available.

One of my fondest memories, in fact, was spending a week in New York around the Christmas season and getting a new flavoured coffee from the cafe below my hotel every single morning.

Heaven.

However, it’s not always possible or affordable to get a new flavoured coffee from your local cafe every day and making it at home is just the more responsible option.

I know, being an adult is one difficulty after another.

However, luckily, coffee expert Jonny England from Lofbergs has shared his secret to a barista-style gingerbread latte and it looks like I’ll be drinking very little else this festive season.

Homemade gingerbread latte recipe

If, like me, you’ll take any excuse to stay cosy at home with some warm drinks, this simple recipe is exactly what you need to get through the chilly days ahead.

For just one serving, you’ll need these ingredients, which are likely already kicking around your kitchen:

100ml freshly brewed coffee

½ tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp cinnamon

Pinch of ground nutmeg

¼ tsp vanilla extract

300ml whole milk

Whipped cream

Then, the method is just four simple steps:

Brew 100ml of coffee and pour into a tall glass or large mug In a bowl, combine the spices, sugar, and vanilla extract In a pan alongside the sugar and spice mix, heat 75ml of the milk and whisk until the sugar has dissolved. Gently whisk in the remaining milk in 50ml portions until mixed well, then heat through until steaming. Add the spiced milk to your coffee and top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of ground ginger