I’m A Doctor, These Are The Red Flag Symptoms Of Dehydration In Children

After an unbelievably wet, grey summer, we finally appear to be hitting nice temperatures, enjoying the sunshine and racing to the closest beach to make the most of the season.

Just in time for summer holidays, too!

However, many people are concerned about dehydration, with over 97,000 Google searches for “dehydration symptoms” taking place over the past month, as well as searches for “dehydration in children” increasing by 680% in the same period.

HuffPost UK spoke with Doctor Catherine Hyatt from the online pharmacy MedExpress to learn more about what symptoms parents should be looking for in their babies and children.

Red flag signs and symptoms of dehydration in children

Dr Hyatt said: “Spotting dehydration in a child on holiday requires careful observation of various symptoms and signs. Babies and children are more at risk of dehydration so it is even more important to look out for this and act quickly if you’re worried.”

She highlighted that early indicators of dehydration can include increased thirst as well as dry mouth and lips.

However, she added, “Pay attention to decreased urination, with dark yellow urine being a significant sign.”

Children’s behaviour often changes, too, with many children becoming more irritable and lethargic — two symptoms that Dr Hyatt advises are “important to note and need to be urgently reviewed.”

Other severe symptoms include sunken eyes, a sunken fontanelle in infants, rapid heartbeat and rapid breathing.

Finally, Dr Hyatt advised: “A child’s skin may lose elasticity, and they might produce few or no tears when crying. If a child shows signs of confusion, dizziness, or fainting, immediate medical attention is necessary as these indicate severe dehydration.