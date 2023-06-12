I'm A Doctor, This Is The One Gut Health Trend You Should Avoid

Boy_Anupong via Getty Images

We’ve probably all heard by now how important good gut health is for your overall well-being.

From potentially life-prolonging probiotics to the skin, brain, and mood-boosting effects of a healthy microbiome, it seems like there are plenty of reasons to keep an eye on gut news.

But not all bowel-related trends are created equal. While chowing down on some yogurt or sipping on kombucha could well be worth your time, Dr. Karan Raj has some thoughts on another viral practice – making a saltwater flush.

This involves adding a lot of salt to your water before drinking it, and then... enjoying (?) the laxative effects.

Here’s what he has to say:

So what’s going on here?

As Raj says, the salt in the water “draws water in” and expels everything else out of your bowels – or, as he puts it, it’s the “human equivalent of drain cleaner.”

That means that you’re likely to experience a laxative effect, or in Raj’s words, you may risk a “molten fire ass” and “vertical sprays of dragon fire.”

In other words, it will probably clean you out – but it might do its job a little too well.



Healthline adds that “drinking salt water on an empty stomach may cause nausea and vomiting” – delicious, right?

So, what’s the problem?



You lose more than just, uh, waste when you clean out your bowels this way, Raj says.

“The rapid loss of sodium and fluid can lead to dehydration and electrolyte imbalance,” the doctor says, “leaving you drier than a packet of discount ramen.”

He also says that emptying your bowels completely will disrupt your microbiome, and that the added stress and dry skin could cause fissures.

So if you’re tempted to give your bowels a good scrubbin’ with some salt, 1) consider why that might be and 2) give the salt water a miss.

