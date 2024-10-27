I'm A Gastro Doctor. Here's The 1 Thing I'd Never Do If I Had Stomach Pain.

Charday Penn via Getty Images One thing you should never do when it comes to stomach pain? Ignore it.

It’s pretty common to utter the phrase “my stomach hurts.” You’ve probably had stomach pain at some point in your life, whether it’s discomfort after eating, stress-related pain, menstrual cramps or a larger medical issue.

“Abdominal pain, just those two words, is the most common diagnosis we have seen in our ER actually,” said Dr. Shabnam Sarker, a gastroenterologist at Vanderbilt Digestive Disease Center in Nashville. “I would think it was something like chest pain or something else, but abdominal pain is [the most common].”

As anyone with a stomach condition likely knows, it can often take some time to pinpoint exactly what is wrong. Why? Because “there are many causes of stomach pain,” Dr. Sunina Nathoo, a gastroenterologist at the Orlando Health Digestive Health Institute, told HuffPost via email — like gallstones, ulcers, Crohn’s disease, irritable bowel syndrome, appendicitis and more.

But there is one thing doctors say they never do (and you should never do) when it comes to any kind of stomach pain. Here’s what they said:

They don’t ignore pain — especially if it’s sudden.

“If there is stomach pain that just does not feel right, I recommend seeing a primary care doctor and gastroenterologist to figure out what is going on,” Nathoo said.

If you can’t get in with a gastroenterologist for some time, Sarker said just seeing a primary care doctor is just fine, too. “You don’t really want to delay if you are uncomfortable,” Sarker noted. Stomach issues can be debilitating and can even cause further issues for your bowel movements and eating habits.

“The bottom line is all pain is real and should be evaluated,” Nathoo said.

But the type of pain you’re feeling should dictate your next steps, as some symptoms are more serious than others ― specifically if you have sudden, new pain.

“If people experience severe and acute onset pain, they should go to the ER. The concern would be that the pain could be due to a cause that requires emergent intervention,” Nathoo explained.

Certain symptoms that can accompany stomach pain should also be addressed as soon as possible.

“If it’s a new symptom, then we always say you should probably consult with somebody,” Sarker said. This is especially true if certain GI “alarm factors,” which Sarker says are new abdominal pain, bleeding from the bowels and weight loss, coincide with the pain.

While a one-off stomach ache can happen, if you have mild, chronic stomach pain, you should see a doctor if the pain is non-debilitating and continues for more than a week or two, Nathoo said.

It’s also important to take any pain or symptoms seriously if you have a family history of stomach cancer, oesophageal cancer or colon cancer, according to Dr. Ekta Gupta, a gastroenterologist at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore.

Colorectal cancer is becoming more and more common in young people, according to a recent American Cancer Society report. Colorectal cancer diagnoses increased from 11% in 1995 to 20% in 2019 in people under 55, so it’s something everyone should take seriously.

Abdominal pain, rectal bleeding and blood in your stool are all signs of the disease, making it important to report any and all gut-related symptoms to a doctor.

Westend61 via Getty Images Everything from serious diseases like colon cancer to daily stress can cause stomach pain.

Bottom line: Don’t dismiss stomach issues or self-diagnose.

From gallstones to menstrual cramps to colon cancer to appendicitis and more, there are many, many causes of abdominal pain, which means it’s always a good idea to see a doctor; you won’t always be able to tell just from your symptoms alone.

And even if you’ve dealt with certain abdominal discomfort for weeks or months doesn’t mean you have to just keep ignoring it. Sarker recommended keeping a log of the characteristics and associations of the pain, which can help you better get the picture across to your provider.

Doctors say you should also be aware of the lifestyle behaviors that can aggravate stomach pain, too.

“I tend to suggest to my patients that they should stay away from NSAIDs, which are medications that help with pain in general and so commonly used mindlessly, like Aleve, Motrin, Ibuprofen,” Gupta said. These medications are known to irritate your stomach lining.

Stress is also linked with stomach ulcers, and spicy and acidic foods can also be the culprit for stomach discomfort, Gupta explained.

Suffice to say, there are lots of reasons people have stomach pain, but the pain — no matter how mild or frequent — shouldn’t be discounted.

“I think instead of trying to self-diagnose, seeking care sooner than later is helpful, especially if it is affecting the quality of your life, or it is acute, just like, hit you all of a sudden and this is definitely out of the norm for you,” Sarker said.