I’m A Mattress Expert — These 4 Signs Mean It’s Time To Replace Your Mattress

One of the biggest expenses when moving into your own home is a bed and mattress. Matresses are deeply personal purchases — finding one that fits your sleep style, your physical needs and those of your partner is a precise process — but unfortunately, it’s advised that we replace them every six to eight years.

Which frankly seems too often, given how much a good mattress costs.

However, according to Mattress expert Steve Adams, CEO of Mattress Online, there can be signs even earlier than this that your mattress needs to be replaced.

Four signs your mattress needs to be replaced

You’re waking up feeling stiff and achy

If you start your day with stiffness or aches that fade as the day goes on, Adams warns that your mattress might be to blame.

He explains: “Over time, our body and sleep needs may change meaning the mattress that was once suitable, may not be any more, this can lead to increased pressure points and discomfort.

“Poor sleep caused by a mattress which is unsupportive and does not meet our sleep needs can even lead to longer-term health issues if left unchecked.”

The mattress is sagging or uneven

It’s time to give your mattress a good look and ask if you can see any excessive sagging, lumps or indentations where you sleep.

According to Adams, these are signs that internal materials have broken down. He says: “Some materials will have natural settlement, such as fibres - but an extreme amount of sagging can lead to discomfort, high areas of pressure and speed up the degradation of other areas of the mattress, all which will make it harder to get a restful night’s sleep.”

Allergies are getting worse at night

Ugh, there is nothing worse.

If you have noticed that you are sneezing more often, your eyes are more itchy and sensitive or you are simply more congested when you sleep, it could be your mattress that’s to blame.

This is because over time, mattresses accumulate dust mites, mould, and other allergens that might be triggering your symptoms.

Adams advises: “If washing your bedding and using allergy covers doesn’t help, it may be time to replace your mattress altogether.”

Your mattress is making noise

Not only is this incredibly awkward if you’re doing the deed while others are home but a noisy mattress, particularly one that creaks or squeaks from springs is a clear sign of wear and tear.

Adams says: ” This noise suggests that the springs inside are deteriorating, compromising support and comfort. Swapping to a newer mattress with advanced materials could be the solution to both better sleep and a quieter night.”