I’m Excited About My Future Steps' – How Upskilling Can Transform Your Career

FatCamera via Getty Images

In today’s rapidly evolving job market, getting new skills or boosting existing ones has become essential to getting ahead. Whether you’re looking to shift careers, re-enter the workforce, or securing the promotion you’ve been looking for, the opportunity to enhance your skills is more accessible than ever.

That’s exactly what Zohra Fakhry found in 2020. Zohra, who has a degree in computer science and nearly a decade of experience as a translator, recognised the growing demand for tech professionals in the UK. She felt she had fallen out of practice since her studies and hadn’t been exposed to the subject for a while, so to boost her skills, she enrolled in a part-time Data Analytics Bootcamp at training provider, Skills City.

Zohra’s story is not unique. More people are seizing the opportunity to learn new skills through government-supported programmes like Skills Bootcamps, apprenticeships, and free courses for jobs – many of which are free. Training courses and qualifications are designed to be flexible and accessible, making it easier for individuals to boost their skills in a way that fits around their lives.

Flexibility and support

In Zohra’s case, she did the course part-time from 9am-1pm three days a week. All sessions were online, so she was able to balance her family life while gaining in-demand skills that launched a reinvigorated career in the tech industry.

Skills Bootcamps last up to 16 weeks and offer flexible learning schedules, allowing you to study part-time while managing other responsibilities. These courses are specifically designed to align with industry needs, meaning you’ll gain the skills employers are actively seeking.

In fact, LinkedIn has reported a 140% increase in the speed at which professionals are adding new skills to their profiles, showing that more people are taking advantage of upskilling opportunities. Whether it’s through short courses like a Skills Bootcamp, Apprenticeship or Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs), there are numerous pathways to enhancing your career.

Getty Images Skills Bootcamps last up to 16 weeks and offer flexible learning schedules, allowing you to study part-time while managing other responsibilities (file photo)

Industry demand for skills

The demand for skilled workers in fields like tech, engineering, and healthcare is skyrocketing. According to recent research, industries such as software-as-a-service, mobile applications, artificial intelligence, and fintech are rapidly hiring to meet the skills gap. Businesses are willing to offer higher salaries for workers with in-demand skills. For example, tech roles in the UK offer a median salary of £42,758, which is 55% higher than the national average.

Having identified this trend and started the Skills Bootcamp, Zohra managed to land a job as a Talent Coordinator at Skills City, before even finishing her course. Her new role not only supports the growth of a diverse digital workforce - by screening applications, guiding candidates and supporting their learning journey, but also helps businesses bridge the skills gap and drive innovation.

Real success stories of upskilling

Paul Tomlinson from Manchester was promoted within the NHS after 15 years of service. Tasked with overseeing engineering and mechanical services and systems, and project-managing works across a 300-bed hospital, Paul recognised the need to expand his knowledge. With support from his employer, he enrolled in a Higher Technical Qualification (HTQ) in Construction Management.

Department for Education Paul Tomlinson from Manchester enrolled in a Higher Technical Qualification (HTQ) in Construction Management.

Despite the challenges of balancing work, study, and family life, Paul has excelled, earning distinctions in his studies. “I’m really enjoying learning new practices that I can take back and apply in the workplace,” says Paul. “The course is relatable and engaging, and most importantly, it directly impacts my role, which makes it worth the effort.” He’s found the financial management unit particularly useful, as he’s learned about budgeting and costing, which is essential in the large-scale maintenance projects with which he’s been dealing.

Paul’s commitment to learning has directly benefited both him and his employer, as he’s able to apply his new skills to manage projects more effectively. “Having the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of construction processes has empowered me to apply these skills at work. I’m excited about my future steps, such as pursuing a degree or Higher National Diploma.”

The rewards are worth the work

Both Zohra and Paul have proven that with the right support and determination, achieving your own personal career goals – whatever they may be – are within reach.

“I was scared at first, but with passion and support, everything is possible,” Zohra says. “The skills bootcamp and everything I learned alongside it has helped me gain confidence and I’m really proud of what I’ve achieved.”