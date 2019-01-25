People Are Sharing The Jobs They Wanted As 5-Year-Olds – And The Results Are Hilarious

What would you be doing now, if you had the career you’d envisaged for your five-year-old self?

For me, it would be a strange mix of a writer-ballerina... who’s also a bus driver. A true multi-tasking role. For my daughter, who’s now six, it would be a dancing doctor, who’s also an astronaut and a childminder. And good luck to her – everyone’s got to have a dream, haven’t they?

People have been sharing what their alter-egos would be doing today, had their childhood wishes come true, and it’s made for some pretty hilarious results.

Canadian blogger Eric Alper kicked the conversation off on Twitter.

