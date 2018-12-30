HuffPost UK

In this week-long series, we’re talking to HuffPost UK readers who set themselves a new year’s resolution last year that you may be considering for 2019 – and stuck to it. Their motivation could be your inspiration. Here, Lauren Wilden, 27, a PR manager from Cheltenham who lives with her boyfriend and eight-month-old Millie, shares her story. In January last year I was six months pregnant and my maternity leave was creeping up on me. I knew I would need to change how much I was going out with my friends and the amount of money I was spending on my social life. A lot of my friends live in London and don’t have kids yet. I had a social job and worked in a social office. But as much as I wanted to make the most of the last few months before I had a newborn I also wanted to make sure I had money saved. The only way I could do that was start spending more time alone. Not only did I need to sort out my finances, I realised that when the baby arrived and my partner went back to work I’d have to be alone at home and I needed to get my head into that game. I knew it would be a massive shock to the system.

When I first found out I was pregnant it was a bit of a surprise. I remember sitting down one day and making an Excel spreadsheet to work out what we were spending and the stuff we could cut. I started with our Cineworld memberships, the broadband package we were on, all that kind of stuff. But I also saw how much we spent on going out, on alcohol and takeaways. I decided to start living on what I knew my lowest maternity pay would be and spend more time at home to get used to this. It helped at the start that I was entering the nesting phase of my pregnancy and we had moved house from the centre of town to the outskirts so it was harder to see people. But I still hated being alone. Previously, if my partner travelled for work at the weekend or was even away for one night in the week, I would make sure I had plans or was seeing people so I wasn’t by myself. Even if that meant organising last-minute dinners or trips to London that always ended up expensive because they were so spontaneous. I couldn’t do that anymore. If I wanted to see people, I decided I needed to make plans in advance to justify the expense and ensure it was worth it.

The worst time was the first few weeks after making my resolution – I had gone on maternity leave at 38 weeks and Millie was two weeks late so I had nearly a month of being on my own and sitting doing nothing at home. Scrolling through Instagram looking at everyone out at Christmas time was so hard. I’ve always had such FOMO – and I was alone with my thoughts. Not to mention I couldn’t go out by myself – even walking to the park at the end of the road I couldn’t do because I was so out of breath. I felt like a prisoner. For the first three weeks of Millie’s life, my boyfriend was at home with us so I had company. But when he went back to work, it was just me again. I had to relearn how to care for her on my own. But I say to people now that I’m so glad he wasn’t at home any longer because if I’d been allowed to become any more dependent, I don’t think I could have coped without him.