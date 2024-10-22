We've Got Bad News For Inbetweeners Fans Hoping For A Reunion

Channel 4

If you owned a TV between 2008 and 2010, chances are you’ve watched at least one episode of E4′s The Inbetweeners.

The show, which was set in an English secondary school, focused on a group of boys played by Simon Bird (Will), Joe Thomas (Simon), Blake Harrison (Neil), and James Buckley (Jay).

Speaking to Radio Times, Simon Bird ― who has since starred in shows like Friday Night Dinner ― said that “people still shout Inbetweeners lines at me in the street.”

He added that he thinks they’ll be yelling “briefcase w****r” at him ”’til the day I die.”

But is the actor himself ready to give up the franchise?

Sadly, though, Simon told MailOnline when asked about re-forming the team: “I’m afraid to be the one pouring cold water on this but it’s not happening.”

“I can tell you emphatically that there are no prospects of a reunion,” he stressed (oof).

Though Simon shared that ”[The cast would] be happy to,” he explained that “it’s not up to us, it’s up to the writers, Iain [Morris] and Damon [Beesley, and I know they’re both very busy these days.”

“It’s not more likely to happen now than it was ten years ago I’m afraid,” Simon continued.

“I think it was a comedy that inhabited a certain time. So, no, there has been no discussion about a new show or film.”

As for those quotes people shout at him? Well, the actor said, “People come up to me in the street and quote lines from the show and I have no idea what they’re talking about. ”

Still, he said he still regularly talks to The Inbetweeners’ cast members: “We’re bonded for life. When you go through something like that you’re more than friends, it’s brotherly, so yeah we keep in contact with each other.”