‘Incredibly Incompetent Clown’ Trump Ridiculed After Putting Major Policy Move Into Reverse

President Donald Trump’s pause on new tariffs for US automakers drew ire and mockery on social media.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday announced a one-month exemption for the industry on imports from Mexico and Canada. It came amid fears the 25% tax hike could totally sink US vehicle manufacturers who for years have relied on cross-border cooperation.
A car dealer suggested as such this week on Fox Business, explaining how a truck was now sat indefinitely on his lot after soaring in price from $80,000 to $100,000.
Conservative attorney George Conway, a longtime critic of Trump, responded to his temporary tariff backtrack, saying: “What an incredibly incompetent clown. Maybe he should have thought about the (patently obvious) effect of tariffs on the auto industry *before* imposing them? He’s like a monkey on a keyboard.”
Washington Post op-ed columnist Catherine Rampell talked about the possible longterm implications of Trump’s moves, writing : “I’m sure the auto industry welcomes this temporary reprieve ― but again, how can businesses possibly make investment/hiring decisions in this environment?”
Others agreed: