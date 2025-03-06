‘Incredibly Incompetent Clown’ Trump Ridiculed After Putting Major Policy Move Into Reverse

LOADING ERROR LOADING

President Donald Trump’s pause on new tariffs for US automakers drew ire and mockery on social media.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday announced a one-month exemption for the industry on imports from Mexico and Canada. It came amid fears the 25% tax hike could totally sink US vehicle manufacturers who for years have relied on cross-border cooperation.

Advertisement

A car dealer suggested as such this week on Fox Business, explaining how a truck was now sat indefinitely on his lot after soaring in price from $80,000 to $100,000.

Conservative attorney George Conway, a longtime critic of Trump, responded to his temporary tariff backtrack, saying: “What an incredibly incompetent clown. Maybe he should have thought about the (patently obvious) effect of tariffs on the auto industry *before* imposing them? He’s like a monkey on a keyboard.”

Washington Post op-ed columnist Catherine Rampell talked about the possible longterm implications of Trump’s moves, writing : “I’m sure the auto industry welcomes this temporary reprieve ― but again, how can businesses possibly make investment/hiring decisions in this environment?”

Advertisement

Others agreed:

Business can’t make investment or hiring decision in the chaotic environment, but the members of regime either don’t care about the implications or don’t understand them.And some, I believe, want these impacts for their own gain, particularly the technofascist billionaire oligarchs backing this. — Joshua Failé (@joshuafaile.bsky.social) 2025-03-05T19:26:24.079Z

So, mad President @realDonaldTrump is giving a 30 day pause on tariffs on cars from Canada. Canada should not pause and maintain its 25% counter tariff on cars coming from US. Technically in trade negotiations this is called ‘Fuck you.’ — Stephen Best (@BestStephenD) March 5, 2025

lol - Trump pauses some auto Tariffs. What a way to incite fear in our markets… — Peter Mullin | Mullin Wealth Management (@MullinWealth) March 5, 2025

Advertisement

-Trump puts in Tariffs.

-Market tanks.

-Trudeau calls Trump dumb in speech.

-Trudeau and Trump have call.

-Trump announces pause on auto tariffs.



The art of the deal is a myth. pic.twitter.com/mJCELczU4D — MaineWonk (@TheMaineWonk) March 5, 2025