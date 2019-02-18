A group of seven MPs have quit the Labour Party to form a new independent group, tearing into Jeremy Corbyn’s “betrayal” on Brexit and describing the party as “institutionally anti-Semitic”. Luciana Berger, Chuka Umunna, Gavin Shuker, Angela Smith, Chris Leslie, Mike Gapes and Ann Coffey announced their plan to walk on Monday morning. The group launched a brutal attack on Corbyn’s refusal to back a second Brexit referendum and the party’s handling of the ongoing anti-Semitism crisis. So who are the seven MPs? And what have they each said about leaving? Here’s what you need to know... Luciana Berger

Constituency: Liverpool, Wavertree MP since 2010 Jewish MP Luciana Berger has found herself at the centre of Labour’s anti-Semitism row. Not only did the Liverpool MP have to be accompanied by police at the party’s conference last year after finding herself the target of anti-Semitic abuse and threats, but her local Labour branch is now being investigated for bullying after an attempt to oust her earlier this month. Berger, who is eight months pregnant, said on Monday she was resigning Corbyn’s party because it had become “institutionally anti-Semitic”. “I have become embarrassed and ashamed to remain in the Labour Party,” she told reporters. “I am leaving behind a culture of bullying, bigotry and intimidation. I look forward to a future serving with colleagues who respect each other and who are committed to working together for a great country.” Chuka Umunna

Constituency: Streatham MP since 2010 It would be fair to say Chuka Umunna and Jeremy Corbyn have not had the easiest of political relationships, with Brexit at the core of their differences. Named shadow business secretary under Ed Miliband, staunch Remainer Umunna quit the Labour frontbench the day after Corbyn was named leader in 2015 over worries he would not back Remain in the 2016 EU referendum. In recent months, Umunna has voiced his support for a People’s Vote, arguing that more than two million young people have not had a chance to have their say on whether the UK should leave the EU. Announcing his resignation, Umunna called on MPs from all sides of the Commons to “leave tribal politics behind”. “You don’t join a political party to spend years and years fighting the people within it,” he said. “You join a party to change the world.” Chris Leslie

Constituency: Nottingham East First elected as an MP for Shipley in 1997, Leslie lost his seat in 2005. He was elected as MP for Nottingham East in 2010. Once Labour’s shadow chancellor, Leslie was ousted from the party’s frontbench when Corbyn became leader in 2015, replaced by John McDonnell. In September, Leslie lost a vote of confidence vote from his constituency party, with activists citing his “repeated attempts” to undermine the leadership as the reason behind their decision. Speaking at the conference to announce his resignation from the party, People’s Vote campaigner Leslie criticised Labour’s stance on Brexit, Corbyn’s “hostility” to NATO and the party’s “appalling culture”. “The Labour Party we joined and campaigned for and believed in is no longer today’s Labour Party,” he said, adding that MPs did “everything we could to save it”. The party has been “hijacked by the machine politics of the hard left”, he continued. “Our values haven’t changed. We absolutely oppose this Conservative government. But British politics is now well and truly broken. “In all conscience, we can no longer knock on doors and support a government led by Jeremy Corbyn or the team around him,” Leslie added. Gavin Shuker

Constituency: Luton South MP since 2010 Elected as an MP for his hometown under Ed Miliband, Gavin Shuker said he and his former Labour colleagues were resigning from the Labour Party to form an independent group because “like millions of others, we believe our values no longer find expression in today’s broken politics”. Meanwhile, in a message to his constituents on Facebook, Shuker accused the Labour Party of being “riddled with anti-Semitism”, threatening national security and “content to enable the hard Tory Brexit”. Labour has “turned its back on the British public”, he added at the conference. Angela Smith

Constituency: Penistone and Stocksbridge Elected as MP for Sheffield, Hillsborough in 2005, before becoming MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge in 2010. Announcing her “painful decision” to resign from the Labour Party, Angela Smith told onlookers how she had been born into a proud Labour family. “I believe in aspiration and know that people do not want to be patronised by left-wing intellectuals who think that being poor and working class constitutes a state of grace,” she said. But Jeremy Corbyn has overseen a betrayal of the traditional culture of Labour, once a ‘broad church’ of progressive thinking, Smith accused. The party is now characterised by intolerance and “fuelled by hatred for anything other than a hard left political agenda”. “It fosters division rather than unity and despises all those who dare to disagree with its fundamentalist approach to political debate.” Ann Coffey

Constituency: Stockport Elected in 1992 Ann Coffey, a Labour member for the last 41 years, resigned from the party today saying she thought she would be in it “for the rest of my life”. But any criticism of the leadership is now met with “abuse and accusations of treachery,” she said. Meanwhile, anti-Semitism in the party is “rife and tolerated”, Coffey added. It comes two-and-a-half years after she and fellow Labour MP Margaret Hodge submitted a motion of no-confidence in Corbyn two days after the EU referendum, accusing the leader of failing to give party voters a clear message on Brexit. Mike Gapes

