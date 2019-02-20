Independent Group Becomes Instagram Official With Rule-Breaking Commons Selfie

In keeping with modern official announcements, the newly formed Independent Group of MPs honoured its first appearance on the Commons benches with a selfie.
Snapped by Liverpool Wavertree MP Luciana Berger, all seven former Labour MPs who resigned on Monday gathered shoulder-to-shoulder in scenes reminiscent of Ellen Degeneres’ famous Oscar’s pic.
The snap – which flouted an historic Commons ban on photography inside the chamber – was promptly uploaded to Berger’s Instagram story, which will disappear after 24 hours.
They took the pic before being joined by freshly-resigned Tory MPs Heidi Allen, Anna Soubry and Sarah Wollaston, ion a significant gesture.
The moment was only topped when the former rival MPs shook hands with one another – including Soubry and former Labour MP Chuka Umunna – in a sign of unity against common enemies.
The group has already gained substantial enough numbers to overtake the DUP, almost rival the Liberal Democrats’ 11 MPs, and potentially become the fourth biggest party if they gain one more member.
Although taking photos is strictly banned, the rules are becoming increasingly broken by MPs who are finding newer ways to connect with younger audiences. Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson last October snapped Theresa May delivering a Brexit statement from the front bench.
It mirrors similar events in the US House of Representatives weeks ago, where new Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posed with several new colleagues in celebration of a record intake of women and ethnic minority members of Congress.
Perhaps we can expect to see a lot more of these in the near future.