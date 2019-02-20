Independent Group Becomes Instagram Official With Rule-Breaking Commons Selfie

In keeping with modern official announcements, the newly formed Independent Group of MPs honoured its first appearance on the Commons benches with a selfie.

Snapped by Liverpool Wavertree MP Luciana Berger, all seven former Labour MPs who resigned on Monday gathered shoulder-to-shoulder in scenes reminiscent of Ellen Degeneres’ famous Oscar’s pic.

The snap – which flouted an historic Commons ban on photography inside the chamber – was promptly uploaded to Berger’s Instagram story, which will disappear after 24 hours.

They took the pic before being joined by freshly-resigned Tory MPs Heidi Allen, Anna Soubry and Sarah Wollaston, ion a significant gesture.