There are a few variants that originated in India doing the rounds, but one is causing more worry than others. The strain – B1617.2 – is one of three related variants that have been detected in the UK and have so far been designated “under investigation” by PHE. The others are B1617.1 and B1617.3.

Initial data suggests there were 202 cases of the B1617.2 variant, 193 confirmed cases of the B1617.1 variant, with 61 more cases confirmed since then, and five cases of the B1617.3 variant.

According to internal PHE documents, dated May 5 and seen by The Guardian, the ongoing risk to public health from the variant subtype B1617.2 is “high”.

All three variants are ‘under investigation’, however if B1617.2 is elevated to a variant of concern it would alter the plan of attack for keeping cases down.

PHE said updates on the number of cases due to be released have been delayed due to “processing issues”.

The most dominant variant in the UK is still the B117 variant (also known as the Kent variant). The World Health Organisation (WHO) is also monitoring the India variant, which was first discovered in October 2020. It is currently designated a ‘variant under investigation’ by the global health body.