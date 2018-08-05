Dozens of people have been killed after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia’s popular tourist island of Lombok.

At least 39 people died in the quake which came a week after another in the same area killed 16.

Buildings were damaged and some people fled their homes for higher ground, as a power blackout affected the island.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.0 quake struck early on Sunday evening at a depth of 10.5 six miles. Its epicentre was about one mile east of Loloan.

The quake damaged buildings as far away as Denpasar on Bali, including a department store and the airport terminal, where ceiling panels were shaken loose, authorities said.