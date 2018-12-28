A 24-year-old who broke her neck while travelling in Thailand is finally home with her family in the UK thanks to kind donations from strangers. Sophie Wilson, 24, from Leicestershire, broke her neck after diving into a swimming pool in Thailand and required a specialist medical flight in order to arrive home safely. Her family set up an online donation page to get her home after her insurer refused to stump up the cash. They said the flight, plus her medical bills, were likely to cost around £60,000. Thankfully, almost 2,000 people donated, raising funds of more than £67,000, meaning Wilson was able to arrive home on Boxing Day.

Sophie Wilson/GoFundMe

It is unclear whether Wilson will be able to walk again and medics said she was lucky to be alive after the accident, which happened on 1 December. She was initially treated at a hospital in Chiang Mai, Thailand, with a 10-hour operation. She’s currently receiving treatment at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham. Her sister Georgina Wilson told the BBC: “She’s feeling so much more positive and happy about being back in the UK and there are no issues with the language barrier. “She’s still making good progress every day, so she’s getting more and more strength in her arms and hands but there’s still no movement from the chest down at the moment.”