This Very Popular Meme Was Cheekily Hidden In Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2 characters.

If you haven’t seen Inside Out 2 yet, you may want to add it to your watchlist for this cheeky meme cameo alone.

The sequel to the Pixar classic reintroduces us to a now-13-year-old Riley, as well as the mission control centre of emotions inside her head, as they try to tackle the ongoing trials and tribulations of being a teenager.

However, as Reddit user bubblegum-bitching noted, the creators knew that being a teen in the modern day also means keeping memes in mind.

Posting in the /r/InsideOut community, the fan noted: “Distracted guy meme hidden in Inside Out 2!”

The distracted guy meme, if you weren’t familiar, is a stock image that took on a life of its own back in 2017.

Simply titled “Disloyal man with his girlfriend looking at another girl” on iStock, the photo continues to do the rounds on social media today to showcase whenever someone is having their heads turned by something new and exciting.

User Orange_Pikman astutely noted on Reddit: “We got Pixar parodying a meme before GTA 6.”

Of course, any Pixar nerd knows that the studio does not shy away from Easter Eggs – and Inside Out 2 is no exception.

TikTok user ScreenSnippetsPlus revealed that the binoculars used by Sadness in the film are actually Lenny from the Toy Story trilogy, albeit without his eyeballs.

Inside Out 2 wound up becoming the highest-grossing movie of last year, as well as the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Naturally, conversation has already turned to whether a sequel could be on the cards, with writer Dave Holstein confirming last month that talks are in their extremely early stages.