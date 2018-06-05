Inside The Cushion Shop That's Tackling Fast Fashion

The planet is becoming the biggest fashion victim going. One million tonnes of clothing textiles are thrown away in the UK alone each year, partially due to our tendency to indulge in fast fashion trends.

The most frustrating thing about that is that ninety five per cent of the textiles that are landfilled each year are actually recyclable, according to SMART.

Channelling his frustration at the lack of textile recycling options in the fashion industry is Russell Philip Peek. A London-based stylist for advertising and fashion, he founded and launched Cushn Company last October.