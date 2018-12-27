Instagram has launched an unexpected update to how users view posts, which head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, has revealed was a test that accidentally reached more users than originally planned.
The new feature, which updated without warning, allowed users to tap through regular posts, mimicking the way Instagram stories are viewed in what is presumably an attempt to mimic their success. Launched in 2016, Instagram stories dominate the app platform and have rapidly overtaken Snapchat in popularity, too.
Removing the traditional scrolling movement, a message popped up on the app informing users of the change reading, “Introducing a new way to move through posts. Tap through posts, just like you tap through stories.”
The reaction from users was far from positive, with people taking to rival platform Twitter to vent their frustrations.
Adam Mosseri cleared up confusion by tweeting that the update could be reversed by restarting the app.
HuffPost UK have contacted Instagram for further comment.