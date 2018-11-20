Instagram Mum Gets Schooled After Saying Son 'Statistically' Performs Worse On Her Feed

A mum has been fiercely criticised for comparing the amount of likes her kids get on Instagram, saying her son “statistically” performs worse.

Katie Bower, a mum blogger from the US, shared a photo of her son Weston with a message about him growing up. Accompanying this message, Bower wrote: “Instagram never liked my munchkin and it killed me inside, his photos never got as many likes.”

The mum added: “From a statistical point of view, he wasn’t as popular with everyone out there.” She pondered whether he just never hit the Instagram algorithm right.

The post was soon deleted after receiving a series of negative comments, but journalist Stephanie McNeal screenshot the post and put it on Twitter.