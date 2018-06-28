How The Parents Of Premature Twins Are Helping Others Feel Connected To Babies In Intensive Care

Premature babies often have to spend their first days away from their parents, being cared for in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs).

Not being able to see your newborn can be a heartbreaking experience, but for Danielle Currie and Derrick McNaught, from Glasgow, Scotland, this difficult time was made a little easier because they were able to be updated on their twin babies’ progress through a specialised video system.

Sofia Grace and Grahame were born 16 weeks prematurely on 11 December 2017. Both were transferred to the neonatal unit at the Royal Hospital for Children, Glasgow. The team there sent Currie and McNaught video clips of their babies every night. Grahame died after 11 days, but Sofia spent a total of 164 days in the hospital before being allowed home.

“Videos make the journey of being in NICU that little bit easier,” said Danielle. “We got to see Sofia doing things for the first time like when she had her first bottle and there was one where her eyes were open and it was one of the first times we’d seen it.

“It was nice to show the videos to our family too, so they could see how she was doing. We also have videos of Grahame that we can keep forever and look back on.”