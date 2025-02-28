International Development Minister Anneliese Dodds Resigns Over Starmer's Foreign Aid Cuts

Anneliese Dodds, former Minister of State (Minister for Development) and Minister of State (Minister for Women and Equalities) Carl Court via Getty Images

The international development minister Anneliese Dodds has just quit her job after Keir Starmer chose to cut the foreign aid budget, reports say.

The prime minister announced he was taking funds from the international development sector to boost defence spending from its current level of 2.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) to 2.5% by 2027 – by 3% by the next parliament.

This move came after Donald Trump said Europe needs to spend more on its own security and stop relying on the US.

It means foreign aid funding will fall from 0.5% of GDP to 0.3%, a move which sparked backlash among charities and Labour backbenchers.

Dodds quit on Friday, warning that the UK’s decision would only strengthen Russia as Vladimir Putin stretches his influence around the globe.

She said while it was right to increase defence spending, she believes Starmer will now find it “impossible” to now stick to his promises to fund development in Ukraine, Gaza and Sudan.

According to the Guardian – who first reported her resignation – Dodds said she was told about the shift in spending on Monday but chose to hold off on announcing her resignation until after the PM’s trip to Washington.

In her letter, she said: “Undoubtedly the postwar global order has come crashing down. I believe that we must increase spending on defence as a result; and know that there are no easy paths to doing so.

“I stood ready to work with you to deliver that increased spending, knowing some might well have had to come from overseas development assistance [ODA]. I also expected we would collectively discuss our fiscal rules and approach to taxation, as other nations are doing.

“Even 3% may only be the start, and it will be impossible to raise the substantial resources needed just through tactical cuts to public spending. These are unprecedented times, when strategic decisions for the sake of our country’s security cannot be ducked.”

Dodds also warned this would impact Britain’s national security.

She said: “The cut will also likely lead to a UK pullout from numerous African, Caribbean and western Balkan nations at a time when Russia has been aggressively increasing its global presence.

“All this while China is seeking to rewrite global rules, and when the climate crisis is the biggest security threat of them all.”

The Labour MP’s criticism over the cut comes after senior Labour peer and former Scottish first minister Lord McConnell warned in HuffPost UK that the reduction in foreign aid would “create chaos and cost lives”.

Dodds’ decision also marks the fourth ministerial resignation since the PM was elected in July.

Louise Haigh quit as the transport secretary in November, Tulip Siddiq quit as the anti-corruption minister in January and Andrew Gwynne quit as health minister earlier this month.

The prime minister lost his then chief of staff, Sue Gray, in October, too.

Read Dodds’ full letter here:

It is with sadness that I have had to tender my resignation as Minister for International Development and for Women and Equalities.



While I disagree with the ODA decision, I continue to support the government and its determination to deliver the change our country needs. pic.twitter.com/44sCrX2p8z — Anneliese Dodds (@AnnelieseDodds) February 28, 2025

Almost three hours later, Starmer released his response to Dodds.

He thanked her for her “hard work, deep commitment and friendship”, and said he work to support the “most vulnerable regions has had a significant impact”.

But, the prime minister said he stood by his decision to reduce foreign aid, saying it was “a difficult and painful decision and not one I take lightly”.

Starmer said: “However, protecting our national security must always be the first duty of any government and I will always act in the best interests of the British people.”