A lonely dolphin and dozens of penguins have spent the last year living in an abandoned aquarium in Japan.

Employees have been regularly feeding the animals but photos and video taken by activists in March and August from outside the park show a female bottlenose dolphin, nicknamed Honey, floating in a tiny pool in an eerily empty facility.

In another picture, dust-covered penguins can be seen perched on a crumbling structure near a pile of debris.

The operator of the Inubosaki Marine Park Aquarium in the city of Choshi in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, shuttered the facility in January citing a decline in visitors after the 2011 earthquake and nuclear crisis.